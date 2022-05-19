Dr. Vlad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luigina Vlad, MD
Overview
Dr. Luigina Vlad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate
Dr. Vlad works at
Locations
Luigina Vlad M.d. LLC65 E Northfield Rd Ste E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 422-9400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vlad is an exceptional doctor. She is very intelligent & caring. She will go out of her way for you. I highly recommend her. Her staff coordinator is very pleasant and willing to make your visit very comfortable.
About Dr. Luigina Vlad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Romanian
- 1982601720
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Community Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vlad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vlad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vlad works at
Dr. Vlad has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vlad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vlad speaks Romanian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vlad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vlad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vlad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vlad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.