Dr. Bernabela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luigino Bernabela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (817) 882-2420MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent. Very thorough. Explains everything so well.
- 1215241187
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Bernabela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernabela has seen patients for Osteopenia, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernabela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernabela. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernabela.
