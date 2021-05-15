Overview of Dr. Luis Aguiar, MD

Dr. Luis Aguiar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine|Ross University and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Aguiar works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.