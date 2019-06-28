See All Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Luis Allen, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Luis Allen, MD

Dr. Luis Allen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Montemoralos and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at AdventHealth Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Orlando
    601 E Rollins St Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Lake Wales
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Luis Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720035058
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College at Long Island Jewish Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Montemoralos
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen works at AdventHealth Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

