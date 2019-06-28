Dr. Luis Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Allen, MD
Dr. Luis Allen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Montemoralos and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Lake Wales, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
AdventHealth Orlando601 E Rollins St Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He changed my mom's life completely, for good .
About Dr. Luis Allen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1720035058
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College at Long Island Jewish Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Montemoralos
- Geriatric Psychiatry
