Overview

Dr. Luis Alvarado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Franklinton, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarado works at Luis M Alvarado , MD in Franklinton, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.