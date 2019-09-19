Overview of Dr. Luis Amador, MD

Dr. Luis Amador, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Amador works at St Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Overweight and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.