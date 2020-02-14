See All Cardiologists in Mission, TX
Dr. Luis Arango, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Mission, TX
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luis Arango, MD

Dr. Luis Arango, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Mission Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arango works at Luis Arango, MD in Mission, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arango's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luis F Arango MD PA
    104 S Bryan Rd, Mission, TX 78572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8898
  2. 2
    Luis Arango, MD
    1901 S 1st St Ste 500, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • Mission Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Pharyngitis
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 14, 2020
    I have know Dr. Arango since I became nurse and I have always admired his dedication and concern for his patients. He thoroughly examines and explains everything to you and dedicates time to you as a patient, gives you his attention during your visit. Now a days it is very difficult to find a doctor like him, most of the doctors go in an out of the examining room leaving you with concerns and doubts. Thank you doctor Luis Arango.
    Norma T. Ortiz — Feb 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Arango, MD
    About Dr. Luis Arango, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407877046
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    • Atlantic City Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
