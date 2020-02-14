Dr. Luis Arango, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arango is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Arango, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Arango, MD
Dr. Luis Arango, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Mission Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Arango works at
Dr. Arango's Office Locations
Luis F Arango MD PA104 S Bryan Rd, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 396-8898
Luis Arango, MD1901 S 1st St Ste 500, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have know Dr. Arango since I became nurse and I have always admired his dedication and concern for his patients. He thoroughly examines and explains everything to you and dedicates time to you as a patient, gives you his attention during your visit. Now a days it is very difficult to find a doctor like him, most of the doctors go in an out of the examining room leaving you with concerns and doubts. Thank you doctor Luis Arango.
About Dr. Luis Arango, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1407877046
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arango has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arango accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arango works at
Dr. Arango has seen patients for Cough, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arango on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arango.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.