Overview of Dr. Luis Arias-Urdaneta, MD

Dr. Luis Arias-Urdaneta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Arias-Urdaneta works at Montefiore Spine Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.