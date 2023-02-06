Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD
Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo's Office Locations
Kenneth L. Holling MD PA509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 219-4026
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arroyo?
Very kind hearted and nice - the whole office!
About Dr. Luis Arroyo, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Breast Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital General Surgery
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
