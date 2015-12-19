Dr. Luis Aybar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aybar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Aybar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Aybar, MD
Dr. Luis Aybar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Aybar's Office Locations
Toya Novelty Workers Pharmacy147 E 26th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10010 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aybar?
This is the second doctor that I know - and I have seen many over the years - that has the patient's care at heart. Dr. Aybar takes his time to explain everything using words that the patient understands. He does not mind repeating the explanation if the patient does not get it the first time. He does not hide the truth but always finds a way to make the patient feel better. One leaves his office with renewed hopes. Dr. Aybar is very kind. More than 500 characters are needed for this survey.
About Dr. Luis Aybar, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1811155088
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Diseases - Beth Israel Medical Center (Albert Einstein School of Medicine)
- Internal Medicine - Beth Israel Medical Center (Albert Einstein School of Medicine)
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aybar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aybar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aybar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aybar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aybar has seen patients for Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aybar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aybar speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aybar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aybar.
