Dr. Luis Barraza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ACN West - AIM Practice - East1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Very good, communicative staff and no waiting despite a middle of the day appointment. Dr Barraza was incredibly thorough, spending a long time inquiring in detail about my previous history and proceeded to examine me explaining in advance what he was going to do, which made me feel very comfortable. Then he discussed at length what he thought was the best way to proceed and made sure I understood what was involved. All round a caring and knowledgeable doctor with great patient skills.
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
