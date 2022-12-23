See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Luis Barraza, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Luis Barraza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Barraza works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ACN West - AIM Practice - East
    1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Luis Barraza, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962898718
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luis Barraza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barraza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barraza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barraza works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Barraza’s profile.

Dr. Barraza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barraza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

