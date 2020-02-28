Dr. Luis Becerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Becerra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Becerra, MD
Dr. Luis Becerra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Becerra works at
Dr. Becerra's Office Locations
-
1
Aventura Neurologic Associates21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 290-2822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Becerra’s level of care and knowledge is outstanding. He has treated a few members of my family producing great healing results. He follows up and is willingness to give the best of himself is greatly appreciated and his expertise has impacted my family’s quality of Life for the better. I always recommend him .
About Dr. Luis Becerra, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164493649
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
