Dr. Luis Benalcazar, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (13)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luis Benalcazar, MD

Dr. Luis Benalcazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Benalcazar works at Center For Diagnosis And Treatment in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Perth Amboy, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benalcazar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Diagnosis and Treatment LLC
    624 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 353-3626
  2. 2
    204 Fayette St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 293-3620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 30, 2018
    For me he is a good listener he know when my exam are due, the right medication and to take and if they don't work I let him know and he look for a solution, He ask me how i am doing ( my diagnosis that he take care of that I got is seizures, allergy's, Insomnia, migraine headaches, COPD,) He send me with right Dr. for my condition's God Bless him. Yes the waiting is long but is because He got a lot of patient that true him God Bless him.{{{{{ I am talk about HIM}}}}}
    Carmen Barbosa in Elizabeth, New Jersey — Jan 30, 2018
    About Dr. Luis Benalcazar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • Ponce School of Medical
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benalcazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benalcazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Benalcazar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benalcazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benalcazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benalcazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

