Dr. Luis Bolanos, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Bolanos, MD
Dr. Luis Bolanos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Bolanos works at
Dr. Bolanos' Office Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Pediatrics - Ridge2121 Ridge Ave Ste 101, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 820-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good
About Dr. Luis Bolanos, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1285687673
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, Illinois
- LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolanos speaks Spanish.
