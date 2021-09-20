Overview

Dr. Luis Carcache, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Carcache works at Florida Intl. Univ. Board of Trustees in Miami, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.