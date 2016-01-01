See All Cardiologists in Davenport, FL
Cardiology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Luis Carrillo Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Carrillo Jr works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida
    405 Lionel Way, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 353-1390
  2. 2
    Office Location
    2231 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 353-1390
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Heart of Florida
    40100 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 353-1390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Luis Carrillo Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821092370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Carrillo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrillo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrillo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrillo Jr works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida in Davenport, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carrillo Jr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrillo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrillo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

