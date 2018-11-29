Overview

Dr. Luis Casaubon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Casaubon works at Texas Diabetes & Endocrinology, PA in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.