Dr. Luis Cervantes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Cervantes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Cervantes, MD
Dr. Luis Cervantes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA.
Dr. Cervantes works at
Dr. Cervantes' Office Locations
-
1
Lvpg Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 402, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-8950
- 2 1503 N Cedar Crest Blvd Fl 3, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 871-9110
-
3
Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-8950
-
4
Lvpg Physiatry1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cervantes?
Dr Cervantes is a perfectionist and meticulous. I have a terrible neck and back. He has operated on me 3 times and I would never go to anyone else for such surgeries. Each surgery had made my quality of life much better. I would most likely be dead right now from the pain had I not gone to Dr Cervantes. If anyone can help You it would he him.
About Dr. Luis Cervantes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215933353
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cervantes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cervantes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cervantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cervantes works at
Dr. Cervantes has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cervantes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cervantes speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervantes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervantes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cervantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cervantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.