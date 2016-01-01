Dr. Luis Chanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Chanes, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Chanes, MD
Dr. Luis Chanes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Hospital
Dr. Chanes' Office Locations
Eye Associates Of Orange County - Mission Viejo27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 368-6688
Eye Associates Of Orange County - Santa Ana2621 S Bristol St Ste 205, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 557-5777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- Boston City Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Chanes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanes has seen patients for Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chanes speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanes.
