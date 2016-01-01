See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Geneva, NY
Dr. Luis Chavez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Chavez, MD

Dr. Luis Chavez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HERBERT H LEHMAN COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Geneva General Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Chavez works at Finger Lakes Bone & Joint Center in Geneva, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chavez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Finger Lakes Bone & Joint Center
    875 Pre Emption Rd, Geneva, NY 14456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-8400
  2. 2
    Optifast
    224 Alexander St Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-8400
  3. 3
    University Orthopedic Associates
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-2901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
  • Geneva General Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Luis Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639576622
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HERBERT H LEHMAN COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

