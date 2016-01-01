Overview of Dr. Luis Chavez, MD

Dr. Luis Chavez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HERBERT H LEHMAN COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Geneva General Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Chavez works at Finger Lakes Bone & Joint Center in Geneva, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.