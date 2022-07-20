Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Chu, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Chu, MD
Dr. Luis Chu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sarasota1970 Golf St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 957-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chu is wonderful. I was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer that spread to my lymph nodes. Dr. Chu warned me that chemo will be hard but with his guidance, encouragement and compassion, I came through with excellent results. I was very fortunate and grateful to have been referred to Dr. Chu.
About Dr. Luis Chu, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336130046
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Med Center
- University of Virginia Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
