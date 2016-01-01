Overview of Dr. Luis Concepcion, MD

Dr. Luis Concepcion, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with Columbia P&amp;amp;S/Harlem Hosp Ctr|Columbia P&amp;S/Harlem Hosp Ctr



Dr. Concepcion works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY, Mayfield, KY and Princeton, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.