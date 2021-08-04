Overview of Dr. Luis Correa, MD

Dr. Luis Correa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana|Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Correa works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.