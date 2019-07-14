Overview

Dr. Luis Couchonnal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Couchonnal works at Healient Physician Group in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.