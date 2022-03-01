Dr. Luis Davila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Davila, MD
Overview
Dr. Luis Davila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology Associates PC3400 Highway 78 E Ste 410, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 295-9359
Hospital Affiliations
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DAVILA was very informative in the way he explained my condition to me. His staff was very prompt and efficient.
About Dr. Luis Davila, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861616153
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davila has seen patients for Hernia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davila speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.