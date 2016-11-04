Overview of Dr. Luis Davila Santini, MD

Dr. Luis Davila Santini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital



Dr. Davila Santini works at Northwell Health Physician Partner Surgical Specialties at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Greenlawn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.