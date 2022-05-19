See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Luis Diaz, MD

Neurology
3.6 (58)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luis Diaz, MD

Dr. Luis Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LaSalle U Schl of Med and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Diaz works at Luis L Diaz, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luis L Diaz, MD
    2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 405, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-0755
  2. 2
    Meadows Medical Group
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 520, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-0755
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:40pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 19, 2022
    I am so grateful for Dr. Diaz, he took the time to find the right diagnosis for my condition through series of tests and symptoms analysis. He did not rush in prescribing medication until he was certain of my diagnose. He has improved my life tremendously in the past one year and probably saved me from a stroke. He carefully picks my medication and ensures I have it even when my insurance did not approve it. He takes the time to get informed on my other prescriptions and conditions that may interact with his treatment. I have no words to describe how lucky I am to have this doctor and I would recommend him to anyone who needs a knowledgeable and caring neurologist. His staff is also very professional and caring. You may have to wait longer to see him but he is worth the wait and will make sure he spends enough time with you. He is expert in his field and also truly caring for his patients which is very rare to find in Las Vegas.
    Julia — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Diaz, MD
    About Dr. Luis Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457356461
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LaSalle U Schl of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

