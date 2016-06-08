Overview of Dr. Luis Diaz-Secades, MD

Dr. Luis Diaz-Secades, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Diaz-Secades works at Luis A. Diaz-secades MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.