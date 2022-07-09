Overview of Dr. Luis Duarte, MD

Dr. Luis Duarte, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Duarte works at Shannon Clinic in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.