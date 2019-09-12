Overview

Dr. Luis Eguia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Mayor de San Andres and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Eguia works at Heart and Peripheral Vascular Cns in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.