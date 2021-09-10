Dr. Luis Escobar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Escobar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Escobar, MD
Dr. Luis Escobar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara.
Dr. Escobar works at
Dr. Escobar's Office Locations
Pain Care Specialist Of Florida2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 102, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (954) 322-8586
Pain Care Specialist Of Florida1 Sw 129th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 322-8586
Pain Care Specialist Of Florida4350 Sheridan St Ste 102, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 322-8586Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered with chronic pain syndrome due to severe arthritis in my neck which causes compression of the nerves. Pain shoots down my arms & causes my hands to burn, tingle, swell and go numb. The pain was so terrible I couldn't use my hands. After suffering with this intolerable pain for about two years (& seeing many other docs) I found Dr. Escobar and explained my symptoms. Dr. Escobar immediately sent me for a neck MRI & he carefully reviewed the results & suggested both comprehensive conservative & interventional treatments including anti-inflammatory meds, home exercise & epidurals. After my first epidural I finally had relief from the constant burning pain in my hands because he knew the problem was in my cervical spine, NOT my hands. I have been treating with Dr. Escobar for 4 years due to my chronic pain. He is thorough, caring and treats the root of the pain, and does not just prescribe pain meds that only cover the symptoms. I highly recommend Dr. Escobar!
About Dr. Luis Escobar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Spanish
- 1831185602
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escobar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escobar works at
Dr. Escobar speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.