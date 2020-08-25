Dr. Luis Fayad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Fayad, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Fayad, MD
Dr. Luis Fayad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Fayad works at
Dr. Fayad's Office Locations
-
1
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-2860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fayad?
I've been seeing Dr. Fayad for 12 years. I trust him because he is highly intelligent, very current on the latest research, empathic and takes a very personalized approach to the treatment plan. He never prescribes unneeded tests.
About Dr. Luis Fayad, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205921095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fayad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fayad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fayad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fayad works at
Dr. Fayad has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fayad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fayad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fayad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fayad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fayad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.