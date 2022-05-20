Dr. Luis Fernandez De Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez De Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Fernandez De Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Fernandez De Castro, MD
Dr. Luis Fernandez De Castro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Fernandez De Castro works at
Dr. Fernandez De Castro's Office Locations
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd Ste A-100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Su profesionalismo superó mis expectativas. Me siento muy feliz pues puedo realizar perfectamente mis actividades laborales y de esparcimiento al máximo . Es un cirujano amable e informativo . Lo recomendaría a cualquiera que necesité este procedimiento. Estoy satisfecha . Gracias ….. al igual que a todos los de su equipo , muchas gracias .
About Dr. Luis Fernandez De Castro, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez De Castro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez De Castro accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez De Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez De Castro has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez De Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez De Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez De Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez De Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez De Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.