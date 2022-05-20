Overview of Dr. Luis Fernandez De Castro, MD

Dr. Luis Fernandez De Castro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL.



Dr. Fernandez De Castro works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.