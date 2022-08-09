Dr. Franco Velez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Franco Velez, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Franco Velez, MD
Dr. Luis Franco Velez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus.
Dr. Franco Velez works at
Dr. Franco Velez's Office Locations
Baycare Behavioral Health Inc.15311 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 540-9335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luis Franco Velez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720048812
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco Velez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Franco Velez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco Velez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco Velez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco Velez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.