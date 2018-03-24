Dr. Gago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Gago, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Gago, MD
Dr. Luis Gago, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Forest Health Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Gago's Office Locations
Integrated Health Associates2350 E Stadium Blvd Ste 10, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (877) 852-8463Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Specialty Eye Institute1600 Commerce Park Dr Ste 100, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 475-5970
Hospital Affiliations
- Forest Health Medical Center
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery with Dr. Gago at age 61. Both eyes. My vision was not good, I needed glasses for reading and distance. But my distance vision, even with a new glasses prescription, was blurry. After surgery my vision is unbelievably good. I am overjoyed. I still need glasses for reading. But from about 5 feet out to infinity it is stunning how well I can see. Colors are brighter. Whites are whiter. At a vision test for my job I tested at 20/10 without glasses. I feel like Superman!
About Dr. Luis Gago, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Willaim Beaumont Hospital
- Willaim Beaumont Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Eastern Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gago has seen patients for Cataract, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.