Dr. Luis Gaitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Gaitan, MD
Dr. Luis Gaitan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Gaitan works at
Dr. Gaitan's Office Locations
Dr. Luis Gaitan4770 N Expy 77 83 Ste 100, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8896
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaitan is a thorough, kind and insightful Neurologist. I was especially pleased with the time he took to explain the diagnosis he gave my mother of 87. It been difficult to find physicians in the RGV that I could respect and trust... I am pleased that Dr. Gaitan is one of them. I would definitely recommend any patient to seek his care.
About Dr. Luis Gaitan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1275605974
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaitan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaitan works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaitan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaitan.
