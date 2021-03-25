See All Gastroenterologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Luis Galvez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Luis Galvez, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (37)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Galvez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Galvez works at Emory Saint Joseph's in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA and Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ming-Hsi Wang, MD
Dr. Ming-Hsi Wang, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Picco, MD
Dr. Michael Picco, MD
3.2 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Raj Satyanarayana, MD
Dr. Raj Satyanarayana, MD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Saint Joseph's
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-9000
  2. 2
    Roswell
    1340 Upper Hembree Rd Ste A, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 569-0777
  3. 3
    Hudes Endoscopy Center - Aga
    4275 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 475-1606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Galvez?

    Mar 25, 2021
    Porsupesto que recomendaría al Dr Gálvez, puesto que es una persona muy profesional y la gente que trabaja colaborándole también. Es muy agradable ir a su oficina.
    Alexandra Betancourt — Mar 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luis Galvez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luis Galvez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galvez to family and friends

    Dr. Galvez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Galvez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luis Galvez, MD.

    About Dr. Luis Galvez, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326039231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Eng Deaconess Harvard
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Galvez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galvez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galvez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galvez has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Luis Galvez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.