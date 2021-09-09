Dr. Luis Ghiglino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghiglino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Ghiglino, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Ghiglino, MD
Dr. Luis Ghiglino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Ghiglino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ghiglino's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa Pediatrics5962 Berryhill Rd, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 983-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghiglino?
We started seeing him when my son was roughly 2 months old. We were with Dr. Z but could not get her office to answer the phone or return a call for almostb2 weeks to do a follow up after an ER visit. Vicky was able to get us in same day even as new patients to see Dr. G. From day one I saw how gentle he is with babies and how thorough. He answered all of my questions and never made me feel like my questions were wasting his time or tried to rush me out the door. Yes his accent can be hard to understand. But he knows that and he will try to explain things different ways if you tell him you can't understand him. Last year, during the lockdown, my son, 3yrs at the time, woke up with a mass. We went to the er because it was the weekend and they prescribed antibiotics without even looking at him or doing blood work. At our followup Dr. G knew instantly it wasn't an infection. Long story short Dr. G spent his personal time searching for the right doctor to treat my son.
About Dr. Luis Ghiglino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538166392
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghiglino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghiglino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghiglino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghiglino works at
Dr. Ghiglino speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghiglino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghiglino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghiglino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghiglino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.