Dr. Luis Gomez, MD
Dr. Luis Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Providence Surgical Associates1390 George Dieter Dr Ste 110, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 543-9600
Legent Hospital of El Paso1416 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 598-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, polite and courteous. Excellent bedside manner
About Dr. Luis Gomez, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881647659
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.