Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Atlantic Coast Pediatrics M.d. P.A.270 N Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 108, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 452-1061
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Pediatrician! No one does a more thorough exam. I wish he was my doctor!
About Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1295793628
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez speaks Portuguese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.