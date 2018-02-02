Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Luis Gonzalez, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Luis Antonio Gonzalez, M.D.10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 201, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions
Luis Antonio Gonzalez, M.D.6955 N Mesa St Ste 106, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
I am 63 years old & I have suffered from Angio Edema (Chronic Severe Hives) all my life. I've seen dozens of allergists & tried everything. I was taking injections of Epinephrine & triple doses of Chlor-trimeton 3 to 4 times a day when I found this amazing physician! After more than 50 years he solved it! I take 2 antihystamines & 1 antacid at the first signs of breakout & it's gone! GONE! I haven't had a full outbreak in 2 years! Thank you Dr. Gonzalez. He's really attentive & caring, too.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Stanford University
- ISSSTE Hospital - Universidad Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico City
- St Joseph's Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
- Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.