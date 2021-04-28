See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Mendoza, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Mendoza, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza works at Miami Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Endocrinology in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
    3100 SW 62nd Ave Ste 102, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Growth Hormone Deficiency

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Exceptional, professional, kind, caring, takes his time. He relates to kids and parents. His knowledge comes from decades of hands-on experience. Highly recommend.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Mendoza, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447324744
    Education & Certifications

    • U Miami/JMH
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luis Gonzalez-Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza works at Miami Childrens Hospital Division of Pediatric Endocrinology in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

