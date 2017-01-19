Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorospe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD
Dr. Luis Gorospe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wagoner Community Hospital.
Gorospe Health5577 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 252-2800
Oklahoma premiere Bariatrics, wagoner hospital705 W Queens St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 252-2800
- Wagoner Community Hospital
- MultiPlan
About three years ago Dr. Gorospe did my bypass surgery. I have lost 101 lbs. It has changed my life. My care exemplary and I would and have recommended Dr. Gorospe to anyone/everyone interested.
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1356377824
- Oklahoma University In Tulsa
- Hillcrest Med Center
- Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine
Dr. Gorospe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorospe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorospe speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorospe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorospe.
