Overview of Dr. Luis Guerra, MD

Dr. Luis Guerra, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Guerra works at Village Medical in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.