Dr. Luis Insignares, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Insignares works at Little River Medical Center - South Strand in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.