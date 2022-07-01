Overview of Dr. Luis Izquierdo, MD

Dr. Luis Izquierdo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Izquierdo works at Florida Otolaryngology Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.