Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luis Jaramillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Universidad de Antioquia and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Osceola Plastics and Maxillofacial Surgery14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 204, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 251-8800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaramillo?
Highly recommend this doctor . His staff is wonderful and attentive. Every question I had was answered promptly. Dr. Jaramillo is very caring, professional, honest, upfront, and wholeheartedly cared about my goal and wanted me to have the best results! I’m happy to say I got them! Spanish : Recomiendo encarecidamente a Dr Jaramillo y a su equipo de trabajo!! Profesional, honesto, preocupado de corazón por mi situación de salud y por mis resultados, amable , repuestas a todas mis dudas y preguntas . Agradecida y Feliz de poner lo más valioso de mi vida MI SALUD en sus manos !
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063506905
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Universidad de Antioquia
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Jaramillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaramillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaramillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaramillo works at
Dr. Jaramillo has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaramillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaramillo speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaramillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaramillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaramillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaramillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.