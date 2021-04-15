Overview of Dr. Luis Javier, MD

Dr. Luis Javier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Javier works at HCA Florida Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.