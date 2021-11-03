Dr. Kolb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luis Kolb, MD
Overview of Dr. Luis Kolb, MD
Dr. Luis Kolb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Kolb works at
Dr. Kolb's Office Locations
-
1
Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - Spine Center - New Haven1 Long Wharf Dr Fl 6, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 444-5641
-
2
Yale-new Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-2259
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolb?
Dr. Kolb was my surgeon for a laminectomy / spinal fusion early in 2021. The surgery went very well and I had no problems post-surgery. I am happy to say I have relief from the extreme pain of sciatica and spinal stenosis I suffered for several years, and I am doing very well. Very positive experience! Thanks, Dr. Kolb.
About Dr. Luis Kolb, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1457595035
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolb works at
Dr. Kolb has seen patients for Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.