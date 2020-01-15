Overview

Dr. Luis Laguna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Laguna works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.